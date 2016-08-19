VERNON – Governor Bruce Rauner joined state and local leaders at the ribbon cutting of the new Mt. Vernon Township High School to officially open the building for students.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today a community's dream for its students becomes a reality,” Governor Rauner said. “Education is the most important thing we do as a society. It’s clear Mt. Vernon takes the responsibility of educating its youngest residents a priority, and I’m excited to celebrate with the community as we open this new state-of-the-art facility.”

Crews broke ground for the new facility in September 2014, which will be able to accommodate more than 1,800 students and features a 45,000 square foot career center. The new school is replacing the existing campus that contained 11 buildings. Those buildings were constructed between 1905 and the late 1970s. The project received $48 million in state funding as part of the school construction grant program.

The students of Mt. Vernon Township High School invited the Governor to attend the grand opening when he visited the school back in March.

More like this: