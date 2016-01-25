First Lady Names Chief of Staff

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed a new Director of Central Management Services and First Lady Diana Rauner has named a new Chief of Staff.

Name: Mike Hoffman

Position: Director – Central Management Services

Governor Rauner has appointed Mike Hoffman as the Director of Central Management Services (CMS). Hoffman is an experienced, transformational leader who joined the agency from the Department of Commerce where he was the Chief Operating Officer.

At DCEO, Hoffman ran the day-to-day operations of the Agency and led the Department’s strategic planning efforts. These efforts are transforming DCEO to become more innovative to improve Illinois’ economic and business climate. Prior to his work for the State of Illinois, Hoffman worked for RockTenn (now WestRock), which is a Fortune 500 company that manufactures consumer and corrugated packaging.

Hoffman is a retired Major in the Marine Corps, where he served the U.S. for 15 years. Prior to his retirement, he served as a management consultant and Program Manager at the U.S. Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group. In this role, he advised foreign military services on how to implement strategic change in their organizations.

Hoffman earned his bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and holds a master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School. Hoffman lives in Naperville.

Name: Emily Bastedo

Position: Chief of Staff to the First Lady

Emily Bastedo has been named the Chief of Staff to First Lady Diana Rauner. Emily brings a unique background to the role with experience as an attorney at the corporate and state level, as well as a local school board official in the Chicago suburbs. Her thorough understanding of law and policy will be an asset as she assists with agency transformation and acting as a liaison for the First Lady across the state. She will also have an active role in the restoration of the Executive Mansion.

Bastedo is an experienced public finance attorney. She is currently an associate counsel in the Office of the Governor where she is the legal liaison for ten state agencies, boards and commissions including the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget, the Capital Development Board and the Illinois Finance Authority. Prior to her work with the Governor’s Office, she was an associate at Chapman and Cutler LLP where she served as bond counsel and disclosure counsel for state agencies and local units of government.

Similar to the First Lady, Bastedo is passionate about taking a cradle-to-career approach to education to better serve Illinois children. Bastedo is currently a member of the Elmhurst Community Unit School District 205 School Board where she sits on the Finance & Operations Committee and Policy Committee. With the Finance Committee, she was part of the team that saved taxpayers more than $11 million in savings through debt restructuring.

Bastedo is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned her law degree from DePaul University. She and her husband Brian live in Elmhurst with their sons Charlie and Elliott.

