CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has made appointments to the Illinois State Museum Board and appointed the Kendall County Public Guardian and Administrator.

Name: Donna Sack

Position: Board Member – Illinois State Museum Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Donna Sack to the Illinois State Museum Board. Sack has nearly 30 years of museum and association management experience making her an ideal member of the board.

Sack is currently the Executive Director of the Association of Midwest Museums. In this role she is in charge of the museums day-to-day operations and provides strategic direction to the organization.

Previously she worked as the Executive Director of the Illinois Association of Museums and oversaw the transition from being a state-operated entity into a 501 (c) 3. From 1993 to 2011 she was the Director of Visitor Services of the Naper Settlement in Naperville.

Sack is a graduate of the University of Connecticut. She lives in Naperville.

Name: Brian Anderson

Position: Board Member – Illinois State Museum Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Brian Anderson to the Illinois State Museum Board. Anderson has more than 35 years of experience in natural resources preservation and analysis, which will bring an important perspective to the board. He previously oversaw the Illinois State Museum in his role at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Anderson is currently the Deputy Executive Director of the Prairie Research Institute at the University of Illinois, where he oversees strategic planning and coordinates programs across the five Illinois scientific surveys. Previously, he was the Director of Institutional Improvement at Lincoln Land Community College where he coordinated accreditation compliance, strategic planning and institutional research. Anderson also worked for IDNR for nearly 20 years in a number of roles, leaving the agency as the Director of the Office of Resource Conservation.

Anderson earned his bachelor’s degree at Kalamazoo College, his master’s degree from DePauw University and his Ph.D. in biology from the University of Louisville. He lives in Rochester.

Article continues after sponsor message

Name: Roger Taylor

Position: Board Member – Illinois State Museum Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Roger Taylor to the Illinois State Museum Board. He is a former trustee of the Historic Preservation Agency and will bring a unique perspective to the board.

Taylor currently is of counsel to Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he does part time pro bono practice and teaches trial practice. From 2001-2011 he served as President of his alma mater, Knox College.

In addition to his work, Taylor is an active member of Rotary International, Galesburg, a board member for Illinois Humanities and a church council member at Wiley Lutheran Church. He is a veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserves.

Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Knox College and a law degree from Northwestern University. He lives in Galesburg.

Name: Rick Law

Position: Kendall County Public Guardian and Administrator

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Rick Law as Kendall County Public Guardian and Administrator. Law’s extensive experience makes him a natural choice for this position.

Currently, Law is a managing partner at Law ElderLaw LLP. The firm concentrates on elder law, estate planning and guardianship. He has been with the firm since 2004. Previously, he owned his own business, Law Title Insurance Company. The company provided real estate title insurance and closing services. He was also a partner at Jordan & Law, a law firm specializing in real estate, title insurance, and construction.

Law has presented to the Illinois State Bar Association on numerous occasions and is the co-author of the American Bar Association Book “Alzheimer’s and the Law: Counseling Clients with Dementia and Their Families.”

Law holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Illinois State University and a law degree from Northern Illinois University. He lives in Oswego.

More like this: