SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner announced today he has appointed Kirk Gadberry to the Illinois Workforce Investment Board. He has also made appointments to the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission and reappointments to the Business Enterprise Council for Minorities, Females and Persons with Disabilities.

Name: Kirk Gadberry

Position: Board Member – Illinois Workforce Investment Board

Governor Bruce Rauner has appointed Kirk Gadberry to the Illinois Workforce Investment Board. He brings over 23 years of experience in the manufacturing sector to the board.

Gadberry is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer at North American Lighting (NAL). He has been with the company since December of 1992. In this position, he has helped guide the leading manufacturer of automotive lighting products through their day-to-day activities while expanding the company’s global presence. NAL employs over 3,500 people in Illinois across five state plants. He is also an active leader within the local community and has been a long-time supporter of building successful partnerships with public universities and community colleges to produce the next generation of manufacturing leaders.

Gadberry earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from BYU. He lives in Charleston, IL.

Guardianship and Advocacy Commission

Article continues after sponsor message

State Representative Michael McAuliffe

State Representative Will Davis

Business Enterprise Council for Minorities, Females and Persons with Disabilities

* denotes reappointment

Hedy Ratner*

Emilia DiMenco*

Sheila Morgan*

More like this: