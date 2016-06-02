ALTON – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner spent the day lobbying throughout the state for passage of two bills to help fund Illinois operations and a separate education bill.

Rauner lobbied for help with two bills after legislators ended discussions without completing a fiscal budget once again.

“I introduced two critical bills that we need you to advocate to pass,” Rauner said. “One bill provides key operating funds to get us to January. The other is a school-funding bill. We need our schools to open on time. Our children are our future.”

Rauner continued, “We are at a critical point in the history of our state. We have been going down a bad road for a long time. Important facilities like this (Alton Mental Health Center) have not been invested in for years and years and years. Money has been diverted to cronyism, patriotism and bureaucracy in Chicago. While all that has been going on, jobs have been leaving, our taxes have been going through the roof. Deficits have been crushing our economy. Debt has been rising and rising and rising. We have been going the wrong way.“

The governor told those in Alton, “We have to change direction. Yesterday was the end of the spring session for the General Assembly and it was a stunning failure led by Speaker [Michael] Madigan. They failed to pass a balanced budget. They failed to pass reforms to protect our property taxpayers. Property taxes are too high, failed to pass pension reform which unfair to our hard-working state employees. They failed to get election reform on public officials, term reform, so we can have a democracy again. It is a tragedy for people of Illinois.”

Rauner said the Democrats and Speaker Madigan have controlled the General Assembly for some 30 years.

“We now have the highest property taxes in America,” he said of Illinois. “We lead the nation in people leaving our state. We lead the nation in corruption and cronyism. We have to change direction and hold the majority of our Democrats responsible.”

Rauner was critical of the $7 billion deficit bill the Illinois House of Representatives passed. He said that would lead to income taxes going up 5.5 percent. He said the bill passed by the Senate was bigger spending for Chicago and also had the large deficit.

“We can’t force a tax hike without tax reforms,” Rauner said. “Our family incomes would be hurt. We need a true balanced budget within the state. We have to grow our economy and have our family incomes back on the rise. We want to put our hard working people back to work.”

