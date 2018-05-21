SPRINGFIELD - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from The President of the United States of America and Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner that all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of: The Victims of the Tragedy in Santa Fe, Texas

This was the memo from the governor:

Please immediately lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel until sunset, Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

More information is available at http://www2.illinois.gov/news/Pages/Flag.aspx

