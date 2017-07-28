SPRINGFIELD – "Speaker Madigan and President Cullerton continue to delay putting the education funding legislation on my desk. Until then, I am unable to change the legislation so that it's fair and equitable for all schoolchildren in Illinois and the taxpayers who foot the bill.

"Our schools cannot wait.

"If the Democrat majority won't send me the bill, I'm hopeful they're willing to negotiate with their colleagues to achieve the same result by July 31.

"I have asked key Republican lawmakers to reach out to their Democrat colleagues to negotiate in good faith so an alternative can be presented by July 31.

"If a reasonable compromise that is in the best interest of our children isn't reached, I will move forward with my amendatory veto on Monday as planned."