SPRINGFIELD — Outstanding students representing Illinois’ colleges and universities were honored today by the Lincoln Academy of Illinois during the annual Student Laureate Convocation at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

“President Lincoln’s legacy is a reminder of the power of public service and civic engagement,” Gov. Bruce Rauner said. “The students chosen to receive this honor have exemplified the principles and ideals of the greatest Illinoisan through their hard work and dedication to their schools and communities.”

Gov. Rauner, the current president of the Lincoln Academy, and First Lady Diana Rauner welcomed all the students and awarded each with a certificate of merit, a medal of Lincoln, and a $1,000 check provided by sponsors. Each sitting governor serves as President of the Lincoln Academy.

The Lincoln Academy’s Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Awards are presented for excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities to seniors from each of the state’s four-year, degree-granting colleges and universities, and one student from the community colleges in Illinois. This is the 43rd year Lincoln Academy has celebrated students’ excellence in Illinois. Individual schools select the laureates.

“Student Laureates often become state, national, and international leaders and some, as successful adults, will be honored as Laureates of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois,” said Stephanie Pace Marshall, chancellor of the Lincoln Academy. “By recognizing deserving students who are honoring the principals of democracy and humanity in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln, the Student Laureate Convocation ceremony provides fellow Illinoisans the opportunity to share a glimpse of the finest qualities of our state’s next leaders.”

STUDENT LAUREATES

Institution Student Hometown

Augustana College Abigail M. Wieland Rock Island, IL

Aurora University Tia Lucia Carr Oswego, IL

Benedictine University Rachel Elaine Warren Roselle, IL

Blackburn College Noah B. Daum Carrollton, IL

Bradley University Kelsey A. Vogt Barrington, IL

Chicago State University Kristen Leiani Gardner Calumet city, IL

Columbia College, Chicago William Ojeda Harwood Heights, IL

Concordia University, Chicago Joseph David Reineke Antigo, WI

DePaul University Ivana Rihter Ladera Ranch, CA

Dominican University Renee Hogan Chicago, IL

East-West University Kisha Renea Johnson Chicago, IL

Eastern Illinois University Bailey A. Martin-Giacalone Belleville, IL

Elmhurst College Monica Cecilia Mazurek Mt. Prospect, IL

Eureka College Rachel Smith Washington, IL

Governors State University Justin D. Smith Chicago Heights, IL

Greenville College Mandy Renee Pennington Louisville, KY

Illinois College Christian Flores Addison, IL

Illinois Institute of Technology Allan Huang Chicago, IL

Illinois State University Wesley Barnes Ward Normal, IL

Illinois Wesleyan University Brock Michael Taylor Mattoon, IL

Judson University Andrew James Kennedy Gilberts, IL

Knox College Mara Peters Lane Eau Claire, WI

Lake Forest College Jakobi Y. McClellan Homewood, IL

Lewis University William Z. Riley Chicago, IL

Lincoln College Ashlyn N. Carroll Lincoln, IL

Loyola University Chicago Ugochukwu Okere Chicago, IL

MacMurray College Courtney Jane Pearson Pearl, IL

McKendree University Himani N. Patel Eldoret, Kenya

Millikin University Justin Alan DeBo Normal, IL

Monmouth College Diana J. Rubi Peoria, IL

National Louis University Jeremy Kwitschau Batavia, IL

North Central College Connor R. McGury Naperville, IL

North Park University Jomarie A.O. Perlas Hoffman Estates, IL

Northeastern Illinois University Cesar Bustos Chicago, IL

Northern Illinois University Rachel Elizabeth Jacob Long Grove, IL

Olivet Nazarene University Charles R. Deloach III Chicago Heights, IL

Principia College Robert Butler Scottsdale, AZ

Quincy University Alyssa M. Vitale Naperville, IL

Robert Morris University Cameron Douglas Harron Ontario, Canada

Rockford University Malcolm Engelbrecht Loves Park, IL

Roosevelt University Christian James Brian Mattawan, MI

Saint Xavier University Esraa M. Aburass Bridgeview, IL

School of the Art Inst. Of Chicago Freddie Lambright III Concord, CA

SIU Carbondale Kara N. Starkweather Rochester, IL

SIU Edwardsville Keelah Washington Chicago, IL

The University of Chicago Pranav Puri Moline, IL

Trinity Christian College Roberto Josiah Rosario Bolingbrook, IL

Trinity International University Margaret Patricia Kirst Galena, IL

University of IL at Chicago Mariel Rancel Oak Lawn, IL

University of IL Springfield Regina Bolin Kansas City, MO

Univ. of IL at Urbana-Champaign Thomas J. Dowling Chicago, IL

University of St. Francis Irma V. Sandoval Vizcaino Chicago, IL

VanderCook College of Music Daniel Joseph Mulligan Shorewood, IL

Western Illinois University Jillian R. Escobar Hanover Park, IL

Wheaton College Tryphena N. Tandriarto Arcadia, CA

Oakton Community College Andrew Tieng Niles, IL?

