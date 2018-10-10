SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner today announced the release of funds for more than $14 million in capital improvement projects at state parks and recreation areas managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). This money was included in the FY19 bipartisan budget signed in June and will be used for capital improvements to parks statewide.

“Illinois has some of the nation’s best state parks and recreation areas” Rauner said. “These funds will help improve park infrastructures, so all Illinois residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the natural beauty that our state has to offer. These investments will help keep our parks attractive visitor destinations and that, in turn, helps build our economy.”

The park improvement and maintenance projects are at sites throughout the state and include: Argyle Lake State Park in McDonough Co., Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area in Clinton Co., Fort Massac State Park in Massac Co., the Illinois and Michigan Canal in northeast Illinois, Kankakee River State Park in Kankakee Co., and Mississippi Palisades State Park in Carroll Co.

“These important projects will help ensure the health and safety of our state park visitors and site personnel – and make it easier for visitors to enjoy our state park recreational facilities, including lakes, waterways, and campgrounds,” said IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal. “Governor Rauner recognizes the importance of maintaining and improving our state parks for the enjoyment of Illinois residents and visitors to our state, and we are grateful to the Governor for his support in moving these projects forward.”

Kankakee River State Park, located in Kankakee county, is receiving a $1,855,300 grant to help reopen the park’s campgrounds to visitors.

“This is huge news for the many residents and Kankakee visitors who are understandably upset and outraged over the continued closure of campgrounds at Kankakee State Park," said Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee. “This park is the jewel in the crown of Kankakee County and reopening the Chippewa and Potawatomi campgrounds will restore our park to its former glory and grow our area. Thank you to the Governor’s office and all other stakeholders who worked with me to get the campgrounds, which are such an important part of our community, reopened.”

Fort Massac State Park, located in Massac county, is receiving a $2,796,700 grant to aid in various site improvements and evaluate the current condition of the timber-framed 19th century Fort Massac fort replica to determine how to stabilize the structure and allow public access to the interior grounds of the fort.

"As Illinois' first-ever state park, Fort Massac is truly a one-of-a-kind experience which showcases American history and brings in visitors from all over. I'm excited to see funding being dedicated to preserving and bettering this local attraction," said Sen. Fowler, R-Harrisburg. “These funds will be directed toward evaluating the current condition of the structures at Fort Massac and making ongoing structural improvements, taking critical steps toward safeguarding the infrastructure of this Southern Illinois treasure in the years to come."

Argyle Lake State Park, located in McDonough county, is receiving a $1,805,500 grant to use for dam and boat ramp improvements. The contractor should start work by November 2018, with an anticipated completion by the fall of 2019.

“These funds will go a long way toward improving conditions at Argyle Lake’s dam and boat ramp,” said Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy. “This site is host to hundreds of visitors each year. The repairs and upgrades will ensure we’ll be able to provide better recreational opportunities and experiences for years to come.”

“This is a long-awaited project that will be a tremendous asset to the area once it is completed,” stated Assistant House Minority Leader Norine K. Hammond. “The investment in Argyle Lake’s docks, boat ramps, and dam is much needed for the safety and continued enjoyment of the park.”

Mississippi Palisades State Park, located in Carroll County, is receiving a $467,700 grant to update facility infrastructure.

"The Mississippi Palisades State Park is in my hometown of Savanna and was once one of the most visited state parks in the state of Illinois,” said Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna. “The campground, challenging trails, majestic lookouts over the Mississippi River, and natural rock monuments like the Twin Sisters and the Indian Head have been a great draw for our region. One that boosts local and state economies. This investment is long overdue and will ensure visitors will enjoy our park for years to come. I am grateful for this investment in our state park and the natural resources infrastructure."

“Ensuring the facilities at Mississippi Palisades are up-to-date and in good working order is important if we want to not only attract visitors but keep them coming back to enjoy the beautiful natural resources found in our region,” said state Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia.

I&M Canal located in Will/Grundy County is receiving a $6,672,150 grant to make DuPage River spillway improvements that are needed to ensure public safety.

“These repairs and improvements represent necessary maintenance near the Kankakee River, in particular modifications to help protect against a 100-year flood,” noted state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Ottawa. “Having been heavily involved in flood mitigation efforts in our region for many years now, I can’t stress enough how important it is to be prepared for extreme weather events—and maintaining and improving our infrastructure plays a role in that.”

Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area located in Clinton County, received $438,900 for much needed renovations to park facilities to ensure the park’s continued ability to provide services to Illinois residents.

IDNR has already committed $4.2 million in funds to aid in the completions of these projects. All projects are expected to be completed by the fall of 2020 with most reaching completion by fall of 2019.

For more information on Illinois state parks and recreation opportunities, go to the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov.

