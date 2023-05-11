Gov. Pritzker Statement on the House Passage of House Bill 579 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SRPINGFIELD — Following the House passage of House Bill 579, Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement: Today, with the House passage of House Bill 579, we’re one step closer to eliminating unnecessary barriers for residents who are eligible to receive health insurance. Through the adoption of a state-based insurance marketplace, we can expand healthcare access by effectively identifying traditionally underinsured communities, conducting effective outreach to them, and assisting in the enrollment process. As a result, more Illinoisans than ever before will be able to utilize a health insurance plan that works for them and their family. I’m thankful to Majority Leader Robyn Gabel for her leadership on this issue and I look forward to following the bill’s progress in the Senate. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip