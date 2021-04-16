Gov. Pritzker Statement on the Fatal Shooting of Adam Toledo Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement following the videos released of the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo.

Article continues after sponsor message “As a father, I know to my core that Adam Toledo’s family is living a parent’s worst nightmare. My heart goes out to all who love him,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Parents deserve neighborhoods that will nurture their kids. Children deserve to be safe. Communities deserve to live with hope for the future. Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old child, was shot to death. This is a moment that calls for justice for our children and accountability in all our public institutions. The State of Illinois is committed to this work, whether it is transforming our justice system or investing in communities to create durable and long-term progress.”

