Springfield, Ill. — Gov. Pritzker issued the following statement on the passage of Senate Bill 1863, ensuring all recent voters receive a vote by mail application for the November election.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"The right to vote is the foundational pillar of our democracy -- and, now, as our elected leaders are making some of the most consequential decisions of our lifetimes, it's more important than ever that people have every ability to make their voices heard,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I applaud Leader Kelly Burke, Senator Julie Morrison, the Women’s Caucus and leaders in the General Assembly for working to ensure Illinoisans can continue to exercise their right to vote during these unprecedented times. Sending vote-by-mail applications to residents who have participated in recent elections will allow more people to vote from the safety of their own homes and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. I look forward to signing this legislation when it reaches my desk and I encourage all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote at every available opportunity.”

More like this:

Sep 25, 2023 - Durbin, Duckworth, Wyden, 28 Senate Colleagues Introduce Legislation To Recognize September As National Voting Rights Month

Sep 20, 2023 - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, Board of Election Commissioners Announce Next Step to Further Expand Ballot Access for St. Louis Voters

4 days ago - Senate Confirms Two U.S. Attorney Nominees, Key Breakthrough Of Sen. Vance’s Justice Department Hold

Jul 28, 2023 - Wood River Councilmen Dettmers, Plank Discuss Developments, Meetings, More

2 days ago - Bost, Kelly Issue Statements About House Speaker Vote

 