Gov. Pritzker Statement On Energy Compromise That Puts Consumers And Climate First
SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the latest comprehensive energy package, Senate Bill 2408:
“I would like to thank Speaker Welch and Leader Evans for their collaborative leadership in reaching a compromise amendment that puts consumers and climate first while protecting and creating jobs. I look forward to this amendment advancing in the House and Senate and making its way to my desk where I will sign this historic agreement into law.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.