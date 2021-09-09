Gov. Pritzker Statement On Energy Compromise That Puts Consumers And Climate First Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD — Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the latest comprehensive energy package, Senate Bill 2408: “I would like to thank Speaker Welch and Leader Evans for their collaborative leadership in reaching a compromise amendment that puts consumers and climate first while protecting and creating jobs. I look forward to this amendment advancing in the House and Senate and making its way to my desk where I will sign this historic agreement into law.” Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Print Version Submit a News Tip