CHICAGO —Today Governor JB Pritzker, joined by legislators and organized labor leaders, signed SB3649 into law.

“In Illinois, we respect the rights and dignity of workers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We will never stop fighting for an Illinois where every worker is given the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Governor Pritzker has been a staunch supporter of organized labor and worker’s rights since he first took office in 2019. In his first days in office, the Governor issued executive orders requiring Project Labor Agreements and a prevailing wage on all public projects. Illinois also enshrined the first Worker’s Rights Amendment in the nation as a result of a 2022 ballot initiative supported by the Governor. Cornerstone legislation proposed by Governor Pritzker, including Rebuild Illinois and the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, has maintained a focus on ensuring workers are protected and given the opportunity for well-paying, safe jobs as part of advancement and renewal projects.

“Illinois’ workers are the backbone of our economy, and all employees have the right to safe working conditions and fair wages,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “The Attorney General’s office has and will continue to protect Illinois workers’ rights to provide for their families safely and with dignity.”

“Captive audience meetings are a direct violation of workers’ rights. These meetings impact our most vulnerable employees and often force them to choose between their livelihood and their personal values,” remarked Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea. “We are thankful to Governor Pritzker for standing with workers and demonstrating his commitment to a fair workplace.”

“We need to do everything possible to help the hard-working families of Illinois survive and thrive,” explained Illinois AFL-CIO Secretary Treasurer Pat Devaney. “Captive audience meetings impact all workers, whether they are in a union or not.”

“Workplaces should always be based on respect and fairness,” said State Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago). “Just as it has done for the last few years, Illinois is stepping up to the plate for working families. We need to continue passing strong labor laws to protect workers' rights, ensure fair treatment for everyone, and keep our state labor-friendly.”

