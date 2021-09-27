SPRINGFIELD — After reviewing the General Assembly’s revised legislative maps drawn with 2020 U.S. Census data, Governor JB Pritzker signed the new House and Senate district maps that reflect Illinois’ diversity and preserve minority representation in Illinois’ government in accordance with the federal Voting Rights Act.

“These legislative maps align with the landmark Voting Rights Act and will help ensure Illinois’ diversity is reflected in the halls of government,”said Governor JB Pritzker.

A landmark achievement of the civil rights movement, the Voting Rights Act prohibits practices and procedures that discriminate on the basis of race, color, or membership in a protected language minority group. Building on and strengthening that consequential law, the Illinois Voting Rights Act of 2011 ensures redistricting plans are crafted in a way that preserves clusters of minority voters if they are of size or cohesion to exert collective electoral power. The maps signed into law today meet those requirements to adequately preserve minority representation and reflect the diversity of our state.

Article continues after sponsor message

The district boundaries also account for population changes in the state, particularly in the regions that saw the most population loss as recorded by the 2020 U.S. Census. In addition, the General Assembly held more than 50 public hearings statewide.

Detailed summaries of each individual House and Senate district, including communities of interest, geographic descriptions, and demographic data were adopted by both the Illinois House of Representatives and the Illinois Senate and are contained in House Resolution 433 and Senate Resolution 3 respectively.

The General Assembly Redistricting Act of 2021 (SB 927) takes effect immediately.

More like this: