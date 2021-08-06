EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on the Edwardsville campus Thursday, Aug. 5 for the signing of three pieces of legislation.

With area legislators looking on, Pritzker signed House Bills 641, 155 and 310 , all of which remove financial barriers that have previously prevented individuals from purchasing hygiene products. Specifically, HB 641 requires all Illinois public universities and community colleges to provide free feminine hygiene products in campus bathrooms.

“I’ve made it a top priority to ensure that our state is at the forefront of protecting women’s rights and women’s health - all the more important as attacks against reproductive rights surge across the nation,” said Pritzker. “Thanks to the three bills I’ll sign today, we’re reducing the burden of period poverty and making those very difficult personal choices a little bit rarer in Illinois. Because there’s nothing to be ashamed of in addressing health equity for a mother, a daughter or a sister. Once again, Illinois is demonstrating what it means to stand up for women’s health by protecting their dignity.”

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE’s Carolyn Compton, assistant director for community engagement in the Kimmel Student Involvement Center and director of the Cougar Cupboard, was among the guest speakers.

“Feminine Hygiene products are health products, not luxury products,” shared Compton. “Serving students on campus through a food pantry, and watching individuals make choices between some of the most basic needs a person can have is hard. Being able to provide these products for free is a huge relief to our clients. We make sure clients know they can have as much of these products as often as they need them.”

Following the signing of legislation, Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville), Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon), Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora) and Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea), participated in a tour of the Cougar Cupboard. They were also introduced to the Cougar Career Closet in the SIUE Career Development Center.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 13,000.

More like this: