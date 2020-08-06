CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker named Tracey B. Fleming as the Executive Director of the Illinois Human Rights Commission (HRC). Fleming joins the HRC following an over 20-year career as a professional advisor and leader with demonstrated, sustained success in civic, government and business sectors. Fleming will assume his new role on August 17th, 2020 and will report to the Chair at the HRC.

“Tracey has spent his career working across sectors to improve the lives of people while demonstrating a commitment to eliminating unjust discrimination,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Ensuring that the Commission remains dedicated to promoting freedom from unlawful discrimination across our state is vital today and over the years to come, and I know Tracey will be a strong leader in ensuring that Illinois serves as a model state.”

“Tracey B. Fleming’s mix of operational leadership and strategic-planning accomplishments in the government and private sectors – including his two decades at institutions tackling civil rights issues within the halls of higher education in Chicago and the judicial and correctional systems across Illinois – make him poised to hit the ground running as the Illinois Human Rights Commission’s new Executive Director,” said James A. Ferg-Cadima, Chair at the Illinois Human Rights Commission. “Tracey joins the Commission as we close out the 40th anniversary of the Illinois Human Rights Act and see what is ahead. Specifically, I am excited to see where Tracey’s vision, enthusiasm, and momentum takes the Commission as it proceeds with major technology upgrades and other improvements that should better serve Illinoisans and ensure the timely resolution of the trial- and appellate-level human rights matters before the Commission.”

Fleming previously worked at the City Colleges of Chicago, the largest community college system in Illinois and third largest community college system in the nation, where he served since 2015 as Chief Advisor to the Board of Trustees. In his previous role, Fleming provided confidential counsel to the Board Chair and other Trustees on matters involving district governance, policy and operations. He served as the primary contact between the Board of Trustees, the Chancellor and other District Officers where he also provided guidance on day-to-day operations, district strategy, policy, and performance management efforts.

Prior to joining the City Colleges of Chicago, Fleming was the first staff hire at Metropolis Strategies (Chicago Metropolis 2020), a groundbreaking business-based civic organization promoting long-term planning and smart investment in the Chicago region working to produce better outcomes in our criminal justice systems. Fleming joined Metropolis Strategies after working at Bank of America where he served as the Community Relations Coordinator, helping execute the Bank's annual United Way campaigns and serving in leadership roles for its employee volunteer network.

A native of Chicago’s South Side, Fleming is an alum of Chicago Public Schools and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Loyola University Chicago. Fleming serves as an elected member and Chairman of the Local School Council at Murray Language Academy, as well as a member of its parent teacher organization. He’s also Director and Co-Chair of the Natya Dance Theatre Board of Directors.

The HRC is dedicated to promoting freedom from unlawful discrimination as defined by the Illinois Human Rights Act. The Act forbids discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, ancestry, age, order of protection status, marital status, physical or mental disability, military status, sexual orientation, gender identity, sexual harassment, familial status, citizenship status, pregnancy/accommodation, language restrictions, arrest record, or unfavorable discharge from military service in connection with employment, real estate transactions, access to financial credit, and the availability of public accommodations and education. The Act also protects against retaliation. The HRC provides a neutral forum for resolving complaints of discrimination filed under the Act. The HRC is also responsible for furnishing information to the public about the Act and the Commission.

