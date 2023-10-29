LIBERTYVILLE – Governor JB Pritzker today joined EVBox and other stakeholders for the launch of its new Illinois-built DC fast charger. Called the Troniq Modular, EVBox’s new product is a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) ready electric vehicle (EV) charging station. EVBox’s new DC fast charger is compliant with the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Build America, Buy America guidelines, which requires that chargers be produced in the United States with at least 55 percent domestic content. The launch event highlights the importance of clean energy businesses like EVBox, whose innovations will help bring Illinois closer to its goal of putting one million EVs on the road by 2030.

“I’m proud to work closely with industry partners, like EVBox, to advance our shared clean energy goals and accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Major EV, EV parts, and renewable energy manufacturers have chosen to locate or expand operations in Illinois thanks to our competitive incentives, unmatched infrastructure, world-class workforce, and commitment to the clean energy economy. We’ve increased our EVs on the road by 44 percent in just the last 10 months — a testament to the explosive growth rates we can facilitate when EVs are more accessible and more affordable for consumers.”

"In Illinois, we know the future is electric, which is why we're becoming a hub for electric vehicles and EV innovations. Today's announcement of the new Illinois-built DC fast charger is another step in our goal of one million electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2030," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "And we are on the path to achieving our goal of 100% clean energy by 2050, thanks in part to REV Illinois. That means job creation across our state and protecting our environment for generations to come."

With its North American headquarters in Libertyville, EVBox is a global leader in the EV charging sector and a key player in Illinois’ rapidly growing EV manufacturing ecosystem. Founded in 2010, EVBox is a market leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVSE) that has delivered over 500,000 charging ports to partners and customers globally.

Article continues after sponsor message

"As we look to the future of EV travel in America, we envision a charging station network that seamlessly connects cities and regions,” saidRemco Samules, CEO of EVBox. “The electrification of transportation will reduce our carbon footprint and lead to cleaner air, improved health, and a more sustainable future for generations to come. Through public-private partnerships like the one we have with Illinois, we are setting the stage for this transition."

With competitive incentives for EV sector manufacturing, rapid growth in EV adoption (44% year-over-year in 2023) bolstered by consumer rebates, and $12.6 million awarded so far for 350 fast-charging ports across the state, Illinois is leading the charge when it comes to electrifying our transportation system.

“Illinois continues to lead in the electric vehicle industry with more EV and clean energy products manufactured right here in Illinois, like EVBox’s new DC fast charger,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “From attracting new EV and component manufacturers and supporting new technologies and innovation, the State of Illinois is well on its way to putting one million EVs on the road while creating jobs and growing its clean energy economy.”

REV Illinois (Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois Act) is designed to bolster Illinois manufacturing—already a top destination for electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S.—and grow the clean energy ecosystem. REV Illinois offers competitive incentives to expand or locate in Illinois for companies that manufacture EVs, parts or components for EVs and other clean energy sectors. Combined with Illinois’ unmatched infrastructure and workforce, REV Illinois has recently supported Gotion’s plan to build its $2 billion EV battery gigafactory in Manteno, Manner Polymers’ new facility in Mount Vernon, and company expansions for TCCI in Decatur, Prysmian Group in Du Quoin, and MicroLink Devices in Niles.

In addition to supporting companies looking to expand or transition to electrification and other clean energy sectors, Illinois is also implementing a sweeping workforce development initiative through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) to ensure the state's workforce is prepared for the jobs of the future. Through CEJA, Illinois has also incentivized Illinoisans to purchase EVs through consumer tax rebates as part of its goal of putting one million EVs on the road by 2030.

More like this: