CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"America has lost an icon and inspiration. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was first a trailblazer and then a bulwark for equality, whether you are a woman, gay, a person of color or disabled. Just as importantly, she was a shining role model for girls everywhere - a testament to working hard and fighting for what’s right. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it.

MK and I grieve for Justice Ginsberg’s family, friends and followers - but most of all, our entire nation. Our prayer is that we honor this giant by honoring her fervent dying wish."
Lenzi Issues Statement On Bader-Ginsberg:

The following is a statement from Ray Lenzi, Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois' 12th District, regarding the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg:

"Tragic news. Ruth Bader Ginsberg has passed. RBG was a champion of equality, human and women's rights and social justice. Her brilliant legal mind will be missed. Before she passed, she told her granddaughter that, "my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed. We grieve the passing of our beloved RBG."

