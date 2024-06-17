TORONTO - Governor JB Pritzker joined state economic leaders and Canadian business and government leaders for business development events in Ontario. First, Governor Pritzker and Premier Doug Ford held a public Memorandum of Understanding Signing where both executives made remarks highlighting the rich trade history between the regions. Later Tuesday, Governor Pritzker provided the keynote address at the 2nd US-Canada Summit organized by BMO and Eurasia Group.

“Building on our firm trade relationship and shared value set, this Memorandum of Understanding is an opportunity to further solidify the economic and cultural bond between Illinois and Ontario,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Deepening those ties will help each of our respective governments create jobs and opportunity for our people, drive long-term growth, and meet the challenges of the coming years.”

“Strengthening our ties with important trading partners like Illinois is part of our plan to rebuild Ontario’s economy,” said Premier Ford. “As we attract game-changing investments in our economy, it has never been more important for us to develop and deepen our relationships with other like-minded jurisdictions. This agreement, along with the others we’ve signed with U.S. states, is going to help boost trade, attract investments and create better jobs with bigger paycheques on both sides of the border.”

The finalized MOU signed by Governor Pritzker and Premier Ford strengthens collaborations to attract trade opportunities and investments for both Illinoisans and Ontarians. With a focus on manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and automotive industries, the MOU aims to improve workforce development, expand innovation and technology, and grow the total Illinois-Ontario trade value, which is already valued at over $19.5 billion (USD).

This afternoon, Governor Pritzker joined business leaders, policymakers, academics, and current and former diplomats at the 2nd Annual US-Canada Summit hosted by BMO and Eurasia Group. Exploring topics like politics, trade, technology, environment, and innovation, the US-Canada Summit gathers leaders in both countries for crucial conversations and opportunities. Governor Pritzker offered keynote remarks during the event Tuesday.

