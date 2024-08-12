CHICAGO - Today, Governor Pritzker signed SB3514, designating the Calvatia gigantea, commonly known as the “giant puffball,” as the official mushroom of the State of Illinois.

Senate Bill 3514 began as an initiative led by elementary school students from Prairie School of DuPage in Wheaton, who embarked on a civic journey to see their chosen mushroom recognized as a state symbol.

“Today we celebrate not only a new state symbol, but the hard work and dedication of our state’s young leaders,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The giant puffball will now stand as a testament to the curiosity and determination of the bright students of Illinois, who have shown us that even the youngest among us can make a difference.”

“Thanks to the passionate advocacy of the Prairie School students, Illinois is deepening our connection to the natural world,” said Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton. “Now a cherished state symbol, the giant puffball invites us to marvel at the inherent beauty that exists in and on our land. In recognizing this state mushroom, we are collectively exploring, preserving, and passing on the joy of discovery to future generations.”

Beginning in November 2023, the students from Prairie School conducted research, collected data, and surveyed over 100 stakeholders across Illinois to determine the most fitting mushroom to represent the state. The giant puffball was ultimately chosen after the students voted in a school-wide election. To see their proposal turned into law, they actively participated in the legislative process by presenting their findings, testifying in committee hearings, and gathering public support through witness slips.

The giant puffball can be found all across grassy areas statewide and is known for its size, sometimes reaching nearly 20 inches wide. While most of the fungus remains hidden underground, the giant puffball’s large, round, white fruiting body is what people commonly see. As it matures, its thin outer layer flakes away to reveal yellow to green-brown spores inside. This unique and temporary appearance makes it one of the most recognizable mushrooms in the state. ?

Illinois recognizes several other official symbols of the state including the:

State bird – the Northern Red Cardinal

State flower – the violet

State tree – the white oak

State fish – the bluegill

More officially designated state flora and fauna can be found on the Illinois DNR website.

