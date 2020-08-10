Gov. Pritzker Asks Flags Be Flown At Half Staff In Honor Of Firefighter Mario Araujo Of Chicago Fire Department
August 10, 2020 4:55 PM August 11, 2020 9:51 PM
CHICAGO - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from
Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag
Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of:
Firefighter Mario Araujo
of the Chicago Fire Department
All United States flags and State of Illinois flag should already be lowered due to the
COVID-19 disaster proclamation. No additional actions are needed at this time.
More information is available at http://www.illinois.gov/news/Pages/Flag.aspx