ALTON - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has selected Alton Mayor David Goins for a prestigious appointment to America's Central Port District Board.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed to the board of America’s Central Port Authority," Mayor Goins said. "I want to thank Governor Pritzker and the America Central Port Authority for their faith in me to place in such an important position, and I am committed to serve on this board to the best of my ability."

Goins said he knows his appointment will be good for the City of Alton, which sits directly on the Mississippi River.

Gov. Pritzker extended congratulations to Goins in a statement.

"As Governor, I strive to appoint a diverse array of voices from communities across our state, as I understand what great good is accomplished when we value and elevate the perspectives and insights of residents who care about the future of our state. Your service will help to advise my administration, the General Assembly, and all of our state government on a wide range of issues that affect public welfare and increase the public good."

