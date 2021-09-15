SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Tommy Arbuckle will serve on the Housing Development Authority.* Arbuckle currently serves as the Vice President of POINTCORE Construction in Peoria, a role in which he is involved at all levels of the process from pre-construction to finance to business development. He previously served as a Project Manager for AFE Construction where he oversaw a staff of professionals including carpenters, painters, and subcontractors. Arbuckle served in a variety of leadership positions over a decades-long career at Caterpillar.Additionally, Arbuckle is a member of the Peoria Chamber of Commerce and the National Society of Black Engineers.Arbuckle received his Bachelor of Science from Prairie View A&M University.

TEACHERS’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Kevin Blackburn will serve as a Trustee on the Teachers’ Retirement System Board of Trustees.* Blackburn is currently serving in his fourth elected term as the Will County Auditor. Throughout the course of his leadership, Blackburn has received an A+ rating from open government organizations for his direction and development of a government financial dashboard and website. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Benedictine University, Joliet Junior College, and the University of St. Francis. Blackburn is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Information Systems Auditor, and Certified Fraud Examiner. He received his Master of Accounting and Finance Management and his Master of Business Administration from Keller Graduate School and bachelor’s in economics from the University of Iowa.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

