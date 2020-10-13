Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments to Illinois Boards and Commissions Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration: ABRAHAM LINCOLN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM BOARD OF TRUSTEES J. Steven Beckett will continue to serve on the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Board of Trustees.* Beckett serves as an attorney at Beckett Law Office PC. Previously, he was the Director of Trial Advocacy at the University of Illinois College of Law where he taught courses in the fundamentals of trial advocacy, white collar crime, and evidence. He is a member of the American Constitution Society, the First Amendment Lawyers Association, and the Illinois Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, among others. Beckett received his Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois. GUARDIANSHIP AND ADVOCACY COMMISSION Article continues after sponsor message Donald Dew will serve on the Guardianship and Advocacy Commission.* Since 1984, Dew has served as the President/CEO of Habilitative Systems, Inc. where he provides leadership for strategic planning processes and assures that the agency is serving all priority populations identified in its mission. He also is adjunct faculty at Lewis University where he teaches graduate courses in Organizational Development. He previously was a Visiting Lecturer at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Jane Addams College of Social Work and taught graduate courses on human service organization.He received his undergraduate degree in Social Work from Lewis University and his graduate degree from University of Illinois at Chicago, Jane Addams College of Social Work. MEDICAL DISCIPLINARY BOARD Caroline Moellering will serve on the Medical Disciplinary Board.* Moellering is a Residential Real Estate Broker at @properties and has served in this capacity since 2017. Moellering is involved in civic activities including volunteering at Between Friends, a domestic violence agency serving the City and the North Shore. In addition, she earned the Rookie of the Year and Road to Rolex Award at her current company. Moellering received a Bachelor of Arts in Art History and French and Master of Education Administration from Indiana University. * Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip