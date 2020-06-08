PEORIA – Governor JB Pritzker today joined U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos, Illinois General Assembly Leaders Jehan Gordon-Booth and Dave Koehler and county and city leaders at a Community-Based Testing Site in Peoria, to announce more than 1 million tests have been performed in Illinois. Testing is critical to preventing additional spread of COVID-19 as Illinois takes a safe and deliberate approach to reopening through the Restore Illinois plan.

“This milestone is the result of the incredible work of so many people behind the scenes in state government, in our National Guard, in our public and private hospital and healthcare systems all around the state – people who were willing to battle it out to build out a testing infrastructure that is accurate, efficient, and accessible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “And we’re still building – but I’m very proud to be one of the earliest states to hit this landmark.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Governor Pritzker remains committed to increase testing accessibility for every community across Illinois. The State has opened 11 Community-Based Testing Sites for anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms. At these sites, testing is available at no cost to the individual. Furthermore, no appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is required. The state operated Community-Based Testing Sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day.

Building on this robust statewide effort to expand testing, there are now a total of 279 public sites for Illinoisans to access tests. Of the 279 sites, 108 are Federally Qualified Health Centers, committed to providing meaningful, culturally competent healthcare to everyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends that anyone who has recently participated in a mass gathering, including recent rallies and protests, to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after attending an event or immediately following any symptoms. If there are known cases, precautions can be made to ensure the individual is quarantined and does not risk exposure to others.

A list of public and private testing sites can be found on the IDPH website: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Location

Address

Times

Aurora

1650 Premium Outlet Blvd
Aurora

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

while daily supplies last

Auburn/ Gresham/

Chatham

SMG Chatham
210 W 87th Street

Chicago

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

while daily supplies last

*Bloomington

1106 Interstate Drive
Bloomington

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
while daily supplies last

Champaign

Market Place Shopping Ctr
2000 N. Neil Street Champaign

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

while daily supplies last

*East St. Louis

Jackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.
Argonne Drive
East St Louis

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

while daily supplies last

Harwood Heights

6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd.

Chicago

7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
while daily supplies last

*Peoria

Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street Parking Lot
Peoria

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

while daily supplies last

Rockford

1601 Parkview Avenue
Rockford

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

while daily supplies last

Rolling Meadows

Rolling Meadows HS

2901 Central Road

Rolling Meadows

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

while daily supplies last

South Holland

South Suburban College
15800 State St
South Holland

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

while daily supplies last

Waukegan

102 W. Water Street
Waukegan

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

while daily supplies last


*Walk-up testing is available at Bloomington, East St. Louis, and Peoria.

333 South Main Street P.O. Box 336 Edwardsville, Illinois 62025-0336 Tel 618.656.2131 Fax 618.692.7575 www.cityofedwrdsville.com

Disease

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Illinois Fall Trout Season Opens Oct. 21 In Locations Statewide

Sep 21, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Charges Three Central Illinois Gas Station Owners For More Than $4 Million In Tax Fraud

Sep 12, 2023 - Edwardsville Gun Club's Schutzenfest Again Features Kids' Fishing Fair

Jun 6, 2023 - Illinois EPA Announces $12.6 Million In Grants For Public Light-Duty Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Jun 7, 2023 - Alton’s 26th Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show Set For This Sunday

 