PEORIA – Governor JB Pritzker today joined U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos, Illinois General Assembly Leaders Jehan Gordon-Booth and Dave Koehler and county and city leaders at a Community-Based Testing Site in Peoria, to announce more than 1 million tests have been performed in Illinois. Testing is critical to preventing additional spread of COVID-19 as Illinois takes a safe and deliberate approach to reopening through the Restore Illinois plan.

“This milestone is the result of the incredible work of so many people behind the scenes in state government, in our National Guard, in our public and private hospital and healthcare systems all around the state – people who were willing to battle it out to build out a testing infrastructure that is accurate, efficient, and accessible,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “And we’re still building – but I’m very proud to be one of the earliest states to hit this landmark.”

Governor Pritzker remains committed to increase testing accessibility for every community across Illinois. The State has opened 11 Community-Based Testing Sites for anyone to get tested, regardless of symptoms. At these sites, testing is available at no cost to the individual. Furthermore, no appointment, doctor referral, or insurance is required. The state operated Community-Based Testing Sites currently have the capacity to test more than 6,000 people per day.

Building on this robust statewide effort to expand testing, there are now a total of 279 public sites for Illinoisans to access tests. Of the 279 sites, 108 are Federally Qualified Health Centers, committed to providing meaningful, culturally competent healthcare to everyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommends that anyone who has recently participated in a mass gathering, including recent rallies and protests, to get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after attending an event or immediately following any symptoms. If there are known cases, precautions can be made to ensure the individual is quarantined and does not risk exposure to others.

A list of public and private testing sites can be found on the IDPH website: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.

Location Address Times Aurora 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd

Aurora 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. while daily supplies last Auburn/ Gresham/ Chatham SMG Chatham

210 W 87th Street Chicago 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. while daily supplies last *Bloomington 1106 Interstate Drive

Bloomington 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

while daily supplies last Champaign Market Place Shopping Ctr

2000 N. Neil Street Champaign 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. while daily supplies last *East St. Louis Jackie Joyner Kersee Ctr.

Argonne Drive

East St Louis 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message while daily supplies last Harwood Heights 6959 W. Forest Preserve Rd. Chicago 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

while daily supplies last *Peoria Peoria Civic Center Fulton Street Parking Lot

Peoria 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. while daily supplies last Rockford 1601 Parkview Avenue

Rockford 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. while daily supplies last Rolling Meadows Rolling Meadows HS 2901 Central Road Rolling Meadows 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. while daily supplies last South Holland South Suburban College

15800 State St

South Holland 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. while daily supplies last Waukegan 102 W. Water Street

Waukegan 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. while daily supplies last



*Walk-up testing is available at Bloomington, East St. Louis, and Peoria.

333 South Main Street P.O. Box 336 Edwardsville, Illinois 62025-0336 Tel 618.656.2131 Fax 618.692.7575 www.cityofedwrdsville.com

Disease

More like this: