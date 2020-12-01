SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

ARBITRATOR FOR THE WORKERS’ COMPENSATION COMMISSION

Rachael Sinnen will serve as an Arbitrator for the Workers’ Compensation Commission.* Currently, she is the Associate Attorney at Elfenbaum, Evers & Zielinska, P.C. where she represents the majority of the firm’s Spanish-speaking clients in their workers’ compensation claims. Previously, she worked at a variety of law firms as an Associate Attorney and Law Clerk, in addition to serving as an Adjunct Professor at her law school alma mater. In addition, Sinnen is the Vice Chairwoman of the Young Lawyers’ Section of the Workers’ Compensation Lawyers Association. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and her Master of Business Administration in Finance from Loyola University Chicago. She went on to earn her Juris Doctor from Chicago Kent College of Law.

Raychel Wesley will serve as an Arbitrator for the Workers’ Compensation Commission.* She serves as the Domestic Violence Staff Attorney at Prairie State Legal Services where she covers issues such as orders of protection and civil no-contact. Previously, she was an attorney at a variety of law firms in Illinois. Wesley is a founding member of the Black Bar Association of Will County and is active in giving back to her community. She received her Bachelor of Science in Business Education from DePaul University, her Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law, and a certification in Paralegal Studies from Roosevelt University.

HEALTH FACILITIES AND SERVICES REVIEW BOARD

Monica LeGrand will serve on the Health Facilities and Services Review Board.* She has served as a nursing instructor at Southwestern Illinois College since 2016.She was also the charge nurse of the maternity ward at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois for 35 years and aided in a variety of other roles at the hospital during this time. She received her diploma at St. Luke’s School of Nursing and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Phoenix. She then went on to receive her Master of Science in Nursing Informatics at the University of Phoenix.

LASALLE COUNTY

Article continues after sponsor message

Jerry Justice will serve as the Public Administrator and Public Guardian of LaSalle County.* Justice has served as an Associate Attorney at The Justice Law Firm since 2013. He handles numerous legal matters including real estate transactions, estate planning, probate administration, and foreclosures. Justice is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Streator and on the Board of Directors for Streator Unlimited, an organization devoted to helping persons with special needs. Justice received his Bachelor of Arts from Monmouth College and his Juris Doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law.

POLICE OFFICERS’ AND FIREFIGHTERS’ PENSION INVESTMENT FUNDS

Brad Cole will serve on the permanent Board of Trustees for the Police Officers’ and Firefighters’ Pension Investment Funds.* Since 2014, Cole has served as the Executive Director of the Illinois Municipal League, managing the operations of the association in all 1,298 cities, villages and towns in the state. In his prior role as Senior Vice President of Pepsi MidAmerica, he managed operations of the largest independent Pepsi franchise. In addition, Cole worked in the public sector as the Downstate Director of U.S. Senator Mark Kirk’s Office, the Mayor of the City of Carbondale, the Senior Public Administrator at Central Management Services, and the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the Governor. In his civic life, he is a member of the National Advisory Committee for the Census Bureau, an Adjunct Professor at Illinois State University, and a member of the Board of Directors at the National Civic League. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Biological Sciences and his Master of Legal Studies from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Chuck Sullivan will serve on the permanent Board of Trustees for the Firefighters’ Pension Investment Fund.* Since 1995,he has served as the Fire Captain of the City of Champaign Fire Department. In addition, he is the appointed President of the Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois and previously served as the elected Central District Legislative Representative. He received his Bachelor of Science from Eastern Illinois University and his Associate Degree in Fire Science from Pike’s Peak Community College.

STATE BOARD OF HEALTH

Julie Pryde will continue to serve on State Board of Health.* For the last 25 years, she has been the Administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. Previously, she worked at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, School of Social Work as a Senior Research Associate. She received her Bachelor of Social Work and Master of Social Work from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. She then went on to receive a Master of Public Health from University of Illinois, Springfield.

Esther Sciammarella will continue to serve on State Board of Health.* She has served as the Executive Director of the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition since 2003. Concurrently, she works in community affairs at the University of Illinois Hospital and Health Science System Pilsen Clinic, the Institute for Minority Health Research at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and the Institute of Minority Health Research. Sciammarella earned numerous accolades including the 2018 and 2019 Recognition in Leadership in the National Hispanic Health Professionals Leadership Network presented by the National Hispanic Medical Association. She received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Instituto Nacional Superior del Profesorado in Buenos Aires, Argentina and her Master of Science in Clinical Psychology from Illinois Institute of Technology.

Christopher Woodrow will serve on the State Board of Health.* Woodrow is a chiropractor at Mt. Zion Chiropractic, a practice he’s owned since 1990. He is affiliated with organizations including the Illinois Chiropractic Society, American Chiropractic Association and the American Academy of Medical Acupuncture. Previously he served as the Central District President of the Illinois Chiropractic Association. Woodrow received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

More like this: