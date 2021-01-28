Jacqueline Gomez will serve on the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority.Gomez serves as the Director of Supplier and Workforce Diversity at the Obama Foundation where she is responsible for the implementation and management of the Foundation’s diversity and inclusion programming.

Previously, Gomez worked as the Director of Contract Compliance for Cook County and the Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Sumac, Inc. In 2018, Gomez received the Advocacy Award for business diversity and inclusion from the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association. Gomez earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from National Louis University.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

More like this:

Jul 20, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Takes Action To Affirm Corporate Diversity Efforts After Attack By 13 Republican Attorneys General

Sep 23, 2023 - Pritzker Administration Launches Applications For State-Designated Cultural Districts

2 days ago - Treasurer Frerichs Honors Hispanic Leaders And Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Sep 21, 2023 - Jobs Up, Unemployment Up in Most Metro Areas in August

Aug 30, 2023 - Tandra Taylor Named Interim Director of SIUE’s Institute for Community Justice and Racial Equity

 