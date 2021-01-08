Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration:

Bradley Gillespie will serve as an Arbitrator on the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission. Gillespie is currently an Associate Attorney at Gori Julian & Associates. Previously, he served as the Assistant Attorney General in both the Environmental and General Law Bureau in the Illinois Office of the Attorney General. Gillespie also served in the United States Army Reserve where he earned the Army Commendation Medal among other accolades. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Southern Illinois University and his Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University School of Law.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Yesterday - Attorney General's Office Charges Gillespie Man With Possessing and Disseminating Child Pornography

Aug 29, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Six Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Sep 25, 2023 - Man Found Guilty In Jersey County Pornography Case

Aug 30, 2023 - Raoul Joins First Lady Jill Biden In Celebrating Workers, Issues Labor Day Report

Sep 28, 2023 - Attorney General Charges Former Shipman Village Trustee with Theft, Forgery, Wire Fraud

 