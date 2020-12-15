Gov. Pritzker Announces Appointment to Illinois Board Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration: Article continues after sponsor message ILLINOIS EDUCATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD Chad Hays will serve on the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.* Hays currently serves as the Executive Director of Crosspoint Human Services where he is responsible for managing a $7 million budget to administer services to those in need. Previously, he was elected as the State Representative of the 104th Legislative District and served in this role from 2010 to 2018. Prior to his role in the Legislature, Hays served as the Vice President and Executive Director of Development and Mission Services at Provena United Samaritans Medical Center and the Mayor of Catlin, IL. He is involved in a variety of civic activities and serves on the board of directors for many local organizations such as the Vermilion Area Community Health Center. Through his volunteer and professional work, Hays has earned awards such as the Citizen of the Year for Catlin, IL and the Danville Area Community College Distinguished Alumni Award. He received his Associate of Science from Danville Area Community College and his Bachelor of Science in Speech Communication & Public Relations from Southern Illinois University. * Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip