METRO EAST - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $11 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds to support continued economic development across the state. Shovel Ready Infrastructure Capital Program grants will support 11 new capital development projects across the state, paving the way to projects that will create long-term investment in communities, while creating an estimated 824 construction jobs statewide.

Shovel Ready capital funds have been awarded to projects which require a substantial upfront investment in order to get off the ground. State funding will be leveraged against $46 million in local and private funds committed in order to unlock a total $57 million total community impact.

“Today I’m proud to announce the State of Illinois’ support for a new Transportation, Distribution and Logistics hub here in Alsip, turning a former refinery 3 miles from here into an accelerant for opportunity in the area. Our announcement here in the Southland is one of 11 new capital development projects I’m announcing today across the state through our Shovel Ready Infrastructure Capital Program,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By giving these initiatives the upfront and transformative funding boost they need to move forward, we’re spurring a chain of new public and private investments aligned with what the community wants to see. I want to zero in on that, because it’s a cornerstone of this effort: we’re investing in projects that fit the economic development plans for each region, maximizing the long-term return on local investment.”

Shovel ready sites funding will help fuel essential community development projects, ranging from those that will repurpose vacant land in blighted areas into valuable community spaces; to investments in public works projects, and those that will pave the way to creating more affordable housing and historic preservation. The projects awarded today will impact 7 economic regions across Illinois.

“With the Governor’s leadership on Rebuild Illinois, our state continues to modernize local infrastructure, expand economic opportunity and jobs while giving companies yet another reason to invest in Illinois,” said Acting DCEO Director Sylvia Garcia. “With nearly $11 million in new capital investment, DCEO is committed to ensuring that Shovel Ready projects are able to get off the ground, creating local jobs and opportunity for communities, while sparking additional economic investments for decades to come.”

Today’s announcement was made from Alsip, home to one of the 11 Rebuild Shovel Ready Sites projects. Grant recipient Chicago Southland Economic Development Corporation (CSEDC) will dedicate grant funds to spearhead an overall investment for industrial readiness at the future Alsip Transportation, Distribution and Logistics (TDL) Center, nestled between two rail lines and which will eventually serve as a hub for shipping and logistics in the area. The site is an integral part of the greater I-57/I-294 logistics cluster and is expected to spur additional jobs and attract investment to this already growing hub for transportation and logistics in Illinois.

“The Alsip Shovel Ready Project is a catalytic part of the Chicago Southland Logistics Cluster, a collection of logistics-oriented development due to the region’s unique logistics assets and available workforce,” said Reggie Greenwood, the Executive Director of Chicago Southland Economic Development Corporation (CSEDC). “Thank you Governor JB Pritzker and DCEO for prioritizing shovel ready funding that will kickstart this project and unlock additional investments on a site that has long sat vacant. With this funding the site will prove to be a ready-development opportunity that builds on the growing base of logistics assets and sustainable careers in the State of Illinois and Cook County.”

The maximum grant awarded in this round, was $1.5 million, and projects include site acquisition, brownfield redevelopment, site preparation and rehabilitation of empty buildings and vacant spaces. Preference was given to projects in underserved communities. The projects will serve a variety of end-purposes, including after school programs, affordable housing, business incubators, job training, recreation, and transportation.

Projects selected for grants include:

Bush Construction - Redevelopment, site acquisition – Rockford, $772,000

By The Hand Community Organization - 6.7 acres of brownfield redevelopment – Chicago, $1,500,000

Village of Calumet Park - Site Preparation Mixed Used Transit Oriented Development Park, $1,500,000

Chicago Housing Authority – Site Rehabilitation – Chicago, $759,858

Chicago Southland Economic Dev. Corp.- TDL industrial site improvements – Alsip, $1,500,000

Efficacy Consulting and Development - Historic renovation of mixed-use affordable housing and commercial development - East St. Louis, $1,500,000.00

City of Marion - Renovation of blighted building for business purposes - Marion, $1,061,000.00

City of Peoria - Completion of Site Preparation for Investment and Redevelopment, 5.4-Acre former brownfields site, Peoria, $950,000.00

Riverbend Family Ministries - Renovation and expansion of nonprofit business incubation and Community Services Center - Wood River, $493,892.00

City of Rochelle – site redevelopment – Rochelle, $365,750.00

YWCA of the Quad Cities - Demolition and site preparation - Rock Island, $597,500.00



Grant awards are made for a two-year duration. All projects awarded will adhere to minority business participation requirements of the State of Illinois' Business Enterprise Program (BEP) and will make way for local hiring requirements through the Illinois Works program.

“Rebuild Illinois is putting the vacant land surrounding the North Austin Community Center back into productive use, providing the neighborhood an anchor development to spur additional community-based investment and job creation,” said Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Maywood). “Building this community center is a transformative opportunity for hundreds of low-income children and community residents.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Getting a brownfield ready for investment is not easy, and Peoria can't do it alone" said Speaker Pro Tempore Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria). I want to thank Governor Pritzker for making the South Side of Peoria a priority. I'm happy that this project will lead to good paying jobs in an area that truly needs it.”

“I'm thrilled to welcome Governor Pritzker to my district today to announce a historic investment in the South Suburbs" said Rep. Justin Slaughter, (D-Chicago). "This project is playing to our strengths: transportation, distribution, and logistics is a booming industry and nowhere is better positioned to grow with it than the South Suburbs.”

“I am grateful to Governor JB Pritzker for his support in revitalizing downtown East St. Louis,” said Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Centreville). “This project brings hundreds of jobs and essential investment to an iconic downtown building. Neighborhood retailers, residents seeking affordable housing, and workers will all benefit from this historic investment.”

“As a former educator, I support and appreciate Governor JB Pritzker’s Rebuild investment in The North Austin Community Center, this landmark project revitalizes almost 10 acres of blighted land to purposeful use - with countless community benefits,” said Representative LaShawn K. Ford (D-Chicago). “With so much going on in the world, this is a place that will bring hope and joy to our community at a much-needed time.”

“This Rebuild Illinois Shovel Ready Sites grant will help take a former junkyard and prepare it for investment,” said Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). “For this vacated brownfield, the City of Peoria will now leverage federal and state funds to attract a vibrant and modern industrial facility.”

“Marion’s Tower Square building is currently a blighted and unused facility in the heart of the City of Marion. I’m thrilled that this will become a vibrant space for retail and housing,” said Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “I am grateful for these capital dollars, which will help jumpstarting job creation and investment in Southern Illinois.”

“We have been talking about the Broadview Hotel building for a long time. It was even a priority when I served on the East St. Louis City Council,” said Rep. LaToya Greenwood, (D-East St. Louis). “Thank you, Governor Pritzker for turning talk into action and investing in East St. Louis.”

“The rehabilitation of Carver Field House will not only provide a safe space for athletics but will lead the way to expanding job training and skill development for businesses and residents throughout our community,” said Sen. Napoleon Harris, (D-Chicago). “The Shovel Ready Sites grant made to the Chicago Housing Authority and for various other projects will make the highest and best use of our statewide capital plan by bringing infrastructure improvements to meet the needs of community members today while setting the stage for broader economic development in the future.”

“I was proud to support the capital construction program in 2019 because I know how many communities in the Southland need better infrastructure, schools and so much more help,” said Rep. Bob Rita, (D-Blue Island). “I thank the Governor for visiting our area and providing this capital grant money to support our transportation and economic growth, and to help us all connect throughout the Chicagoland area with the I-57/I-294 intersection that I championed.”

“Redevelopment of downtown Rockford benefits the entire region, and the project next to the new library also makes for a smart use of prime riverfront with a mix of dining, retail and residential space that promises to appeal to a diverse crowd," said Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). "I'm excited this project is shovel-ready and now will be supported with Rebuild Illinois funds. I look forward to the opening of the new library campus.”

New grant funded projects announced today are part of a $13 million allocation from the Shovel Ready Infrastructure Capital program. The first of these projects was announced in August 2020, when the Governor and DCEO announced $2 million in state capital funds for the Green Era Urban Farming Campus. This project will expand sustainable food supply, renewable energy and create hundreds of jobs for a community that has historically suffered disinvestment.

All funded projects are supported by Rebuild Illinois – Governor Pritzker’s historic $45 billion, 5-year capital program. DCEO has been charged with spearheading a number of Rebuild Illinois programs, including investments to expand broadband capacity, fund new public works projects, incentivize business development, and other initiatives designed to promote economic growth for all communities across the state.

Visit DCEO’s website and follow on social media @IllinoisDCEO for updates on future Rebuild Illinois funding opportunities.

More like this: