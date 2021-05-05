Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

G.A. Finch will continue to serve on the Civil Service Commission.* Finch has served on the Civil Service Commission since 2016. In addition to his service on the Civil Service Commission, Finch is a partner with Hoogendoorn & Talbot LLP in Chicago. He has experience serving in the public sector in his previous roles with the Cook County Board of Commissioners, Chicago Housing Authority, City of Chicago Planning Department, Illinois Capital Development Board, and Federal Election Commission. Finch has extensive knowledge and experience with law, specifically in the areas of corporate, real estate, and employment law. Finch earned a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College and a Juris Doctorate from University of Michigan.

FINANCE AUTHORITY

Tim Ryan will serve on the Finance Authority.* Ryan currently serves as a Tri-Fund Field Coordinator for the Laborers’ Health & Safety Fund of North America where he coordinates safety, training and labor-management funds across the 10-state Laborer’s Midwest Region. He also serves as a Marketing Representative for the Laborers’ Home Development Corporation. Prior to his current roles, Ryan served as a Market Representative for the Midwest and Illinois Laborers-Employers Cooperation Education and Trust. Ryan is heavily involved in his community, serving on the Development Committee of the Carle Cancer Center and the Children’s Christmas Party for Unemployed Families in addition to volunteering for the Salvation Army and the Special Olympics. Ryan earned a Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and a Juris Doctorate from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

INDEPENDENT TAX TRIBUNAL

Edward Washington, II will serve on the Independent Tax Tribunal.* Washington currently serves as Counsel at Nixon Peabody LLP and as a Mediator and Arbitrator for Alternative Dispute Resolution Systems. Prior to this, he served as a Trial Judge in the Law Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County from 2002-2017, presiding over more than 170 trials involving medical malpractice, personal injuries and deaths. He has previously served as a partner at McGuire Woods LLP and Hopkins and Sutter and has held legal and governmental positions at the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, the Illinois Commerce Commission, the Judicial Inquiry Board and the United States Department of Justice. In addition to professional experience, Washington’s civic involvement has included serving as a board member of the Chicago Youth Centers and Vice President of the Catholic Lawyers Guild. Washington received a Bachelor of Science from Creighton University and a Juris Doctorate from Washington University in St. Louis.

LIQUOR CONTROL COMMISSION

Lisa McLeod will serve as Executive Director of the Liquor Control Commission. * McLeod previously served as Hearing Officer and Administrative Law Judge at the City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection. In that role McLeod conducted and oversaw a large number of City of Chicago Liquor License Appeal Commission matters. Prior, she served as Owner and Managing Attorney of McLeod Law Group/ Lakeside Law Group. McLeod earned a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Illinois University and Juris Doctorate from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

PRISONER REVIEW BOARD

Jared Bohland will serve on the Prisoner Review Board.* Bohland currently serves as a Client Services Coordinator for Dove, Inc. Domestic Violence Program. Prior to his current role, Bohland served as a Public Housing Property Specialist, Case Manager and Child Care Counselor. He has extensive experience providing supportive and compassionate services to those experiencing domestic violence and is a skilled professional excelling in counseling, crisis intervention training, case management, and supportive housing assistance. Bohland is an active member of his community serving on the Central Illinois Human Trafficking Task Force, the Set Free Movement of Macon County, the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the Macon County Continuum of Care among many others. Bohland received his Bachelor of Arts from Belmont University.

Kenneth Tupy will serve on the Prisoner Review Board.* Tupy has extensive experience serving the Prisoner Review Board, as a Member appointed in 2016 and as the Chief Legal Counsel from 1998-2016. Prior to his service to the State, Tupy operated his own legal practice, provided analysis on criminal law bills, and served as the Chief of the Felony Division of the Sangamon County State’s Attorney Office. Tupy received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois and a Juris Doctorate from John Marshall School of Law.

TOLL HIGHWAY AUTHORITY

Willard Evans Jr. will continue to serve as Chair of the Toll Highway Authority.* Evans Jr. has served as the Chair of the Authority since his appointment in 2019. Evans currently serves as President of The Evans Advisory Group, LLC providing management and engineering services. Previously, he served Peoples Gas and Northshore Gas for forty years, beginning as an engineering intern in 1974 and working in multiple facets of the company, serving as the Vice President of Information Technology Services, Vice President of Gas Operations, Vice President of Gas Supply and Engineering and Vice President of Gas Engineering, and finally, retiring as President in 2014. As a seasoned industry leader, Evans commands a wide range of skills valued by both the private and public sectors, and his experience has been valued in leadership roles organizations such as the Village of Skokie Fire and Police Commission, Northwestern University Black Alumni Association and Chicago Commons. Evans received both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University.

Alice Gallagher will continue to serve on the Toll Highway Authority.* Gallagher has served as a Director on the Authority since her appointment in 2019. She serves as the President of the Village of Western Springs Board of Trustees, the Director of the Executive Committee of the West Central Municipal Conference, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning Council of Mayors and has extensive experience serving her local school community. Gallagher received a Bachelor of Arts from Miami University and a Juris Doctorate from Seattle University School of Law.

Karen McConnaughay will continue to serve on the Toll Highway Authority.* McConnaughay has served as a Director on the Authority since her appointment in 2019. McConnaughay currently owns and manages her own firm, consulting and advising on public policy, and she is the co-owner of a family business, Geneva Home Works. Previously, McConnaughay was elected to represent the 33rd District in the Illinois State Senate from 2012-2018, focusing her efforts on a wide variety of issues including transportation, commerce and economic development and education. She has also served the public as the Kane County Board Chairman from 2004-2012 and as a Kane County Board Commissioner from 1992-2004. McConaughey is widely involved in her community having served on the St. Charles, Huntley and Elgin Area Chambers of Commerce. McConaughey received a bachelor’s degree from the College of DuPage.

Scott Paddock will continue to serve on the Toll Highway Authority.* Paddock has served as a Director on the Authority since his appointment in 2019. Paddock currently serves as the Senior Vice President of External Affairs for Silver Cross Hospital and Medical Centers. From 2011-2020 he served as President of the Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway at NASCAR. Paddock gained extensive experience in marketing, development, execution and strategic planning as the Manager, Senior Manager and finally as the Director of Gatorade Sports Marketing from 1998-2010. He is active in his community serving on the Board of Directors for the Chicago Sports Commission, the Will County Center for Economic Development and Silver Cross Health Systems. Paddock received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame.

Gary Perinar will continue to serve on the Toll Highway Authority.* Perinar has served as a Director on the Authority since his appointment in 2019. Perinar has served the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters since 1996 where he first began as a Business Representative, then as Vice President from 2008-2018 and now as the Executive Secretary-Treasurer. He is a third-generation business representative of the union and a 43-year member of the Carpenters Local 174 where he served his apprenticeship. He was the 2018 recipient of the George Meany Award from the Boy Scouts of America Pathway to Adventure Council in recognition of his significant contributions to community youth. Perinar is a graduate of Joliet West High School.

