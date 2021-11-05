LONDON – Governor JB Pritzker today held a series of productive meetings with British government officials and business leaders during his gubernatorial mission to the United Kingdom to highlight Illinois’ renewable energy economy. The Governor promoted Illinois' economic development opportunities and prospects for investment within the state’s burgeoning green economy. Through collective efforts, the UK and the State of Illinois will support the creation of thousands of clean energy jobs and help mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“Illinois is a global hub with unique strengths that set us apart on the world stage: a diversified economy, high productivity rates, and burgeoning sectors of electric vehicle manufacturing, biotechnology, life sciences, infotech and quantum,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I was glad to build on our discussions with British leaders in London to discuss the strategic measures we can take to expand innovative and clean technologies, all while creating good, 21st century jobs. I look forward to continue to work together to make the types of investments that will define our state – and the world – for generations to come.”

“There’s always an open door for Illinois in the UK,” said British Consul General to Chicago Alan Gogbashian. “Governor Pritzker and the Illinois delegation are engaged with senior leaders in UK Government, meeting today with Ministers for exports, equality, scientific innovation, and levelling-up, our answer to ‘Build Back Better.’ All key themes to deepen our strong links with Illinois, before the Governor shares the state’s success story of climate action at COP26.”

Illinois leads the nation on climate action, and the first state in the American Midwest to require 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2045. Governor Pritzker encouraged international collaboration with British government officials to take further action to combat the climate crisis.

“The UK and US have a thriving trade and investment relationship, so I was delighted to host Governor Pritzker today,” said the Undersecretary Minister Mike Freer, Minister of Exports and Minister of Equalities. “We talked about how Illinois’ plan for green-energy aligns with the UK's expertise in building a green economy and our levelling up agenda. We look forward to collaborating with Illinois on economic development that is both green and equitable.”

“I want to thank Governor Pritzker and Speaker Welch for our compelling discussion about their landmark climate change bill and track record on clean infrastructure and manufacturing investment,” said the Right Honorable Michael Gove, MP/SOS of Leveling-up. “We are delivering similar opportunities here, empowering local leaders and investing in our communities as we level up all corners of the UK and achieve net zero.”

The Governor will continue his visit in London to meet with international business leaders ahead of attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

