Springfield, IL – Governor JB Pritzker is adding five counties to the existing disaster proclamation to aid local jurisdictions in efforts to keep communities safe. The following counties are being added: Lake, Peoria, Rock Island, Williamson and Stephenson. These counties represent 1) a threat for looting or destruction through planned protests, 2) home to critical infrastructure, or 3) where the state has received requests for state assistance or resources. To date, 15 counties are included in the current disaster proclamation.

On Sunday, the Governor activated 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty to assist the Chicago Police Department in protecting the City of Chicago and its residents. The Guard’s role will be supporting the Illinois State Police and local authorities in enforcing street closures around the city.

Article continues after sponsor message

An additional 250 soldiers were activated on Monday to join the state’s civil disturbance response efforts to address the needs of various jurisdictions throughout the state. These soldiers will represent a Quick Reactionary Force (QRF), staged at various Guard facilities throughout the state to await instructions from the Illinois State Police to help meet the needs of our local communities. These QRF teams will be staging in Chicago, Kewanee, Mt. Vernon, Peoria, Springfield and Scott Air Force Base.

In addition to the soldiers from the Illinois National Guard, personnel from the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and various mutual aid networks are aiding the requests of local governments. The State Emergency Operations Center is monitoring operations throughout the state and fulfilling requests from local governments. All personnel deployed for operations will be outfitted with personal protective equipment, such as face shields and masks, to address the threats of our current COVID environment.

On Tuesday, IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau announced ten of the 11 state-managed Community Based Testing Sites would resume COVID-19 testing operations. Additional security has been brought in to replace personnel that had been reassigned due to ongoing civil unrest throughout the state.

More like this: