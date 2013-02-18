Alton Little Theater will stage a popular new Musical inspired by the second most popular Board game of all time (Clue) which brings the world's best known suspects to life and invites the audience to help solve the mystery!

Yes, CLUE THE MUSICAL will take center stage March 15th through 24th with seven evening performances at 7:30 pm and two Sunday Matinee performances at 2pm - all at the ALT Showplace. Director of the Production, Kevin Frakes, (who serves as Master Carpenter for the theater group and builds all of ALT's unique sets) has really out done himself with a very unusual design to showcase the campy fun part of CLUE and the need to "revolve" into six different stylized rooms in the "mansion". Frakes says he has had such fun scouring the ALT props warehouse to pull together the various rooms (and weapons!) and he believes that audience members will have fun because a few lucky draws from the audience will actually choose the murderer, the room and the weapon in each performance. No one will know the "end" until the end of the show and actors have to prepare for 216 different possible endings!

Frakes has cast a talented array of actors taking on the well-known characters: Taylor Merritt (Professor Plum), Randy Hoven (Col. Mustard), Cole Gutmann (Mr. Green), Mary Kate Malone-Nolte (Detective), Jean Heil (Mrs. Peacock), John Kuehn (Mr. Boddy), Julia Frazier (Miss Scarlet) and Lief Anderson (Mrs. White) will surely delight audiences whether they are cavorting in the Ballroom or double-crossing each other while searching for the lead-pipe in the Billiards room.

Article continues after sponsor message

Comic antics, witty lyrics and a beguiling score carry the investigation from room to room and even after the culprit confesses, a surprise twist delights the audience. The production is a colorful crowd pleaser devised by the authors of "Murder at Rutherford House" and other popular interactive entertainments. Frakes says the production is wholly appropriate for children eight and up and believes that this musical romp will become an audience favorite.

Ticket reservations can be made by calling 618-462-6562, emailing tickets@altonlittletheater.org or by ordering On-line at www.altonlittletheater.org.

The Spring Musical is also the first opportunity patrons have to make early-bird purchases for the 80th Anniversary Season (with eight productions over the course of twelve months). A Season Ticket Press Release will go out in early March and also makes theater-lovers aware of several new changes at ALT - including the ability to enjoy wine and beer pre-show and at intermission.

Interviews and related photos about the production of CLUE THE MUSICAL can be arranged with Director Frakes at 618-407-2447. Group-Sale Discounts and possibilities for Private Parties can be coordinated through the ALT office, 618-462-3205. Adult Ticket are $20 for Musicals and student tickets are $8(through college with ID).

More like this: