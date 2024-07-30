TROY – The Goshen Theatre Project is set to captivate audiences with its upcoming production of Disney’s "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." This adaptation, based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, will be performed outdoors at Silver Creek Elementary School from August 2 to August 4, each evening at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Terry Pattison, the musical features the renowned music of Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. "We are incredibly excited to bring this powerful story to the stage," Pattison said. "Our cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into this show, and we can’t wait to share it with our community."

The production delves into the lives of several characters, including a devoted Archdeacon, a cavalier officer, an esoteric gypsy dancer, and the compassionate bell ringer, Quasimodo. The musical adaptation promises to explore themes of compassion, tolerance, and the triumph of the human spirit, offering a moving experience for audiences of all ages.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast, the show promises stunning sets and beautiful musical arrangements that highlight the emotional depth and grandeur of the story. Audiences can expect to be transported to the vibrant streets of medieval Paris and the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. The staging includes four different levels, a 20-foot-high custom-built bell tower, and an ensemble performing in six different languages. The performance will also include daring sword fights.

Tickets are available for purchase online at https://cur8.com/26312/project/85042 or at the door on the day of the performance. All performances will be held in 360-degree seating at Silver Creek Elementary School, located at 209 North Dewey Street, Troy, IL, 62294.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

