ROXANA - Goshen Theatre Project will open its 5th Season on Friday, October 9th with Nunsense at the Nazarene Community Theater in Roxana, Illinois. Patrons will have the opportunity to donate the “Give 5 for 5” campaign. Any increment of $5 will be accepted for GTP’s production and educational efforts.

In compliance with Covid guidelines, patrons will have the opportunity to choose seats at purchase online, be requires to wear mask into venue and throughout production, enter and exit through separate doors. For a complete list of protocols see GTP Facebook page, website, or purchase point.

Nunsense is a hilarious, over the top musical comedy featuring five valiant nuns belting, twirling and tap-dancing their way to fund-raising enough money to properly bury 52 recently departed sisters.

When 52 of the Little Sisters of Hoboken are inadvertently poisoned by their cook- Sister Julia, Child of God—their still living sisters don’t have enough money to bury all of the sisters because the Reverend Mother has purchased a large HD television with money that should have been used for the burial.

The surviving nuns: ballet-loving Sister Leo (Madelyn Grogan), Street-wise Sister Robert Anne (Amanda Gibson), befuddled Sister Amnesia (Eliza Pautz), the Mother Superior Sister Regina (Jodi Stockton), and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert (Jean Heil) must stage a talent show in the school gymnasium to raise money.

All the sisters hail from the metro area--Alton, Edwardsvillle, and O’Fallon and their combined vocal, dance and comedic talent will truly restore your faith in

musical comedy. See this show early, ‘cos you will want to see it again.

Tickets are available at GTP website, goshentheatreproject.org and Showtix4U.com. Adults- $20 Children (under 10)- $10

Show Dates: October 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 – 7pm and October 10, 11 and 17 -2pm

