EDWARDSVILLE - The Goshen Market Foundation held their second annual Burgers and Brew benefit Saturday afternoon on the Goshen Market Green in Downtown Edwardsville.

Since starting the Goshen Market Foundation in 2016 a lot of things have happened, Jessica DeSpain, Goshen Market Foundation President, said.

“We have a lot of projects that have been rolled out in the last two years,” DeSpain said. “One of them is Market Sprouts, a program for kids on Saturday’s where they can come and learn about healthy eating and agriculture.”

In addition to the Market Sprouts, the Farm to School Program kicked off this year at Lincoln Middle School teaching students the process of growing food and getting it to the table.

The foundation will also be hitting the road in the Mobile Market, which DeSpain said has been a labor of love made possible thanks to many supporters.

“The Mobile Market is going to hit the road, hopefully, by mid-July and our plan for that is to go out area food deserts,” DeSpain said. “We’re going to go Granite City, Alton, SIUE Cougar Village, Fairmont City, East St. Louis and Madison. It’s basically going to take vegetables at very affordable prices and at our stops people will be able to use their link cards and do a twenty-five dollar match-up. It’s also going to offer all kinds of educational programming and recipes.”

Cleveland Heath, Mike Shannon’s Grill, 1818 Chophouse, Clean Eatz, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, 222 Artisan Bakery, Annie’s Frozen Custard, Recess Brewery and Chef’s Shoppe popcorn were present giving guests a chance for locally-sourced sliders, beer and dessert.

For more information on the Goshen Market Foundation visit www.goshenmarketfoundation.org.

