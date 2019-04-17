O’FALLON – The Edwardsville girls softball team scored two runs in both the first and second innings, and got strong pitching from Kay Swanson and Ryleigh Owens as the Tigers won at O’Fallon 4-2 Tuesday afternoon in a Southwestern Conference game.

The Tigers got things started in the first when, with one out and runners at firs and second, Lexi Gorniak singled up the middle to score Katherine Bobinski-Boyd and send courtesy runner Anna Buss to third. Gorniak was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit, but Buss scored on the throw to make it 2-0 for Edwardsville.

The Tigers struck again in the second with a Maria Smith one-out home run over the fence in center to make it 3-0, then Bobinski-Boyd singled and went to second on a ground out. Gorniak then singled to center to score Bobinski-Boyd and make it 4-0.

O’Fallon pulled to within 4-1 in the home half of the fourth when, with one out, Hayley Juenger drew a walk, went to second on a ground out and scored on Maya Robinson’s RBI double to right. The Panthers made it 4-2 in the sixth on an Ashley Schloer single and a double to left by Grace Dumstorff, but could not get any closer as Owens shut down the Panthers to get the save for Swanson.

Gorniak led the way for the Tigers with three hits and three RBIs, while Smith had the home run to drive in another run. Bobinski-Boyd and Moe Kastens and Sam Sanders all had two hits on the day as Edwardsville had a total of 11 hits.

Schloer, Dumstorff, Robinson and Austen Vickery had the four Panther hits, while Robinson and Dumstorff had the RBIs.

Swanson struck out five and allowed two hits in her five innings of work to get the win for the Tigers, while Owens also allowed two hits in getting the save. Juenger went all the way for O’Fallon, allowing 11 hits and fanning four.

Edwardsville is now 12-2 on the season, 5-0 in the SWC, and hosts Collinsville in a game moved up from its original date of Thursday to Wednesday because of storms forecast for the St. Louis area on Thursday. The Tigers then host Hardin Calhoun on Apr. 22, with both game starting at 4:30 p.m.

