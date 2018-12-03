EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates was recently named one of the best law firms and top places to work in the Madison County and Riverbend area. Hearst Media and Illinois Media Group held the contest in conjunction with local publications.

Nominees were selected from a variety of industries, including Best Realtor®, Best Local Jewelry Store, and more. There were 11 categories to vote on overall, including entertainment, food and beverage, home services, health and wellness, pet services, automotive, shopping, beauty and relaxation, senior services, services and people. Gori Julian & Associates placed third in both Best Law Firm and Best Place to Work categories.

Article continues after sponsor message

This locally driven “Best of the Best” contest gives voters the ability to show their local support to locally owned and operated businesses in the area. Caitlin Lagemann, human resource manager at Gori Julian & Associates, was happy to learn they earned a spot in two categories and wanted to thank everyone that voted for the firm. “At Gori Julian, we feel that we’ve combined a fun, fulfilling work environment with the best lawyers and support staff around. We feel very fortunate to have the team we have, and it’s nice that we were acknowledged in our community with the ‘Best of the Best’ designation,” said Lagemann.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit https://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877-456-5419.

More like this: