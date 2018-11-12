EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates has announced they will be a North Pole Sponsor for the 2018 Trees of Hope Event happening at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ill. This annual fundraiser will be held on Nov. 17 beginning at 6 p.m.

The Kellsie’s Trees of Hope mission is to provide hope to families that have children suffering from cancer by offering support for trips as well as gifts that might otherwise not be attainable. The event also raises awareness and funds to support childhood cancer research, supporting the education of healthcare providers with an annual nursing scholarship. Gori Julian & Associates is happy to sponsor such a worthwhile fundraiser, entering its 8th year.

Volunteers donate and also decorate over 100 holiday trees, wreaths and holiday table décor that are auctioned and raffled at the event. Guests can also sponsor smaller trees that are delivered with gift cards to children on the oncology floor at St. Louis Children’s Hospital with a special message from the donors, with all net proceeds benefitting children with cancer. Learn more at https://www.gatewaycenter.com/event/kellsies-trees-of-hope. Single tickets are $60, table of 8 is $400, and a table of 10 is $500.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

