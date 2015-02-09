EDWARDSVILLE - Keeping in step with its commitment to community service, Gori Julian & Associates P.C. started off 2015 with major commitments totalling $49,000 to various organizations throughout the region.

The organizations receiving support from Gori Julian include the Edwardsville YMCA, the Boy Scouts of America (Edwardsville Troop # 1301), American Cancer Society’s ­Mardi Gras Ball, Edwardsville Neighbors in Need and Caritas Family Solutions of Belleville.

The Edwardsville-based law firm is contributing $25,000 to the Edwardsville YMCA. This donation will help enrich Edwardsville and surrounding communities through new and improved programs and services to help promote a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Boy Scouts of America (Edwardsville Troop # 1301) will received $10,000 from the firm to help a new generation of scouts achieve goals they couldn’t accomplish alone, emphasizing the unity of the scout movement and making it easier to live out the Boy Scouts mission and vision statements.

Gori Julian is also sponsoring several area events. The American Cancer Society’s Mardi Gras Ball being held Feb. 17 in Collinsville will benefit from a $10,000 donation from the law firm. Additionally, $2,000 was given to both Edwardsville Neighbors in Need for its Taste of Edwardsville Event on March 7 and to Caritas Family Solutions for its Heart & Soul Gala and Second Annual Growing Hope Breakfast to benefit the more than 4,400 children and adults who receive services from Caritas Family Solutions.

Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. gives their time and resources to a myriad of organizations both locally and nationally. The firm’s partners and staff raise funds each year for Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation through various events spearheaded by the firm, such as a local Pub Crawl for Meso, Paint Main Street Blue and Cycling for Meso events.

“We feel a firm of our size should give back to the community and should support causes that matter to us, our many attorneys, our clients and those who have helped our firm in its success as one of the largest asbestos and pharmaceutical litigation firms in the Midwest,” added Gori.

While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is

truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure

from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational

disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal

injury and more.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown

Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori

Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more

information, please call 877-456-5419.

