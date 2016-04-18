EDWARDSVILLE - Gori, Julian & Associates, P.C.'s are proud to announce that D. Todd Mathews who heads up the firm’s Mass Tort and Class Action Litigation Departments has been named to the Executive Committee in the In re Daily Fantasy Sports Litigation by United Stated District Judge George A. O'Toole, Jr. of the United States District Court of Massachusetts.

Allegations have been made that DraftKings and FanDuel have participated in and allowed their employees to participate in on-line daily fantasy sports, with “insider information” and therefore are in violation of a number of State and Federal regulations. These allegations were made a result of a DraftKings’ employee announcing to the world that he was able to win by playing on the FanDuel site with information only employees of a daily fantasy sports company would have access.

“Having the court place their faith in me and the others appointed to oversee this litigation is a huge honor and responsibility. I certainly plan to honor the court and the hundreds of thousands of individuals who have been taken advantage of, by working hard and doing everything in my power to see that justice prevails.” said D. Todd Mathews.

As a member of the Executive Committee, Mathews will be working to prepare the cases for trial through conducting discovery, participating in depositions and presenting arguments to the court. Additionally, Mathews will continue to work with clients in attempting to hold the Defendants responsible for the alleged wrongdoing.

Gori, Julian & Assoc., P.C. is a national litigation firm representing individuals in Asbestos, Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, Class Action and Catastrophic Accident litigation. The firm has offices in Illinois, Missouri, California, Louisiana and D.C. Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. partners with firms across the United States and currently has clients in every state in the country. We are always ready willing and able to assist individuals wherever and whenever necessary. Gori, Julian & Associates, PC prides itself on providing personal, in-person service to all of its clients.

