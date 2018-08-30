EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Park will soon jump to life for the annual Oktoberfest celebration hosted by Gori Julian & Associates and Global Brew Tap House. Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 11 am to 8 pm marks the fifth year for the event which raises funds and awareness towards the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF).

Oktoberfest features something for all ages including live German music, local food and retail vendors, a rock wall, an escape room, photo booth, raffle for a trip to Germany and, of course, more than 20 beers available for those 21 and over.

“Oktoberfest continues to grow in size and excitement each year,” shares Ryan High, owner of Global Brew Tap House. “We are proud to be part of this Edwardsville tradition and are happy to continue our partnership with Gori Julian & Associates, making an impact on the efforts being made by MARF.”

Gori Julian & Associates would like to exceed last year’s proceeds, which neared $30,000. To go beyond last year’s goal, Gori Julian has once again generously committed to matching all Oktoberfest sponsorships. All current sponsorships and those added through Friday, September 21 will be matched by Gori Julian and donated directly to MARF.

According to Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., “Everyone at Gori Julian is proud to be a part of this highly anticipated fall tradition that also raises money for a cause as worthy as MARF. This organization makes a significant impact on Mesothelioma research, and our mission is to continue to raise funds and awareness towards MARF, growing our efforts year after year.”

Companies, families and organizations throughout the area are already signing on as sponsors. Lanier Law Firm signed on as a Black Forest Sponsor. Hurford Architects and PohlmanUSA Court Reporting and Litigation Services are both Brandenburg Gate sponsors. Town & Country Bank, Cork Tree Creative, Inc. and First Mid Illinois Bank & Trust have committed to Rhine River sponsorships. The Dale Bode Family and Hobson & Bradley Attorneys at Law are both Prost-level sponsors. Those interested in becoming sponsors may contact Lindy Heigert or Caitlin Lagemann at (618) 659-9833.

Global Brew Tap House is home to craft beers and gourmet pub fare from around the globe. Featuring a selection of 50 craft taps and over 200 bottles, novice and seasoned beer drinkers alike are brought together in a comfortable, friendly environment that is built around the craft beer experience. Since 2011, Global Brew has become a part of the community in five cities across the Midwest. For more information regarding Global Brew and opportunities in your area, please visit globalbrew.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at (877) 456-5419.

