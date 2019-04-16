EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. has recently signed on as sponsors for the Edwardsville Sports Complex’s Tom Pile Varsity and Junior Varsity Turf Fields. 2019 marks the inaugural year for sponsorship opportunities being available. Gori Julian will be sponsoring the high school fields for the next three years. The total commitment for this sponsorship is $4,500.

Funding from Gori Julian will assist in supporting multiple activities during the season. The Edwardsville Sports Complex hosts 75-100 high school and youth baseball events each year with many other sporting events including soccer, softball, and football. Expenses associated with the Sports Complex will be reduced due to sponsorships by businesses and individuals in the community.

“We are happy to be a part of this inaugural sponsorship program, contributing to the Edwardsville Sports Complex and the many teams that use the facility,” said Randy Gori, founding partner for Gori Julian & Associates. “District 7’s sports program is one of the best, and we are committed to its support for many reasons. Mainly, because involvement in youth sports provides lifelong benefits that encourage a healthy lifestyle and fellowship with others,” said Gori.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

