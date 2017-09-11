EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced it has added John Hopkins, as well as the staff and clients of John Hopkins & Associates, P.C. of Alton, to assist in Gori Julian’s efforts to expand its growing personal injury practice.

Gori Julian & Associates is one of the nation’s leading firms in asbestos litigation and also handles catastrophic injury cases and pharmaceutical and medical device litigation. Gori Julian & Associates has seven offices in the St. Louis metropolitan area and more than 170 employees. It also has offices throughout the country in major metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, Orlando and Washington, D.C.

“We have been on an aggressive steady growth pattern for the past five years, adding offices in different parts of the country, while also maintaining a foundation here in the Metro-East so we can expand our practice locally as well,” said founding partner, Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. “We have a responsibility to our clients to get justice for them when they have been wronged as a result of someone else’s negligence. We care about our friends and neighbors and want to build a stronger presence here in the Metro-East with our personal injury practice.”

The law firm of John J. Hopkins & Associates has been focused on representing people in the Metro-East who have been injured and need an advocate on their side for the past 40 years. John J. Hopkins has a strong track record of success in dealing with medical malpractice, personal injury and workman’s compensation cases. He is AV PeerReview Rated by Martindale Hubbard; Peer Reviewed Leading Lawyers Network (2010); elected fellow of the American Bar Association (2002); Top fifty leading Consumers Lawyers in Downstate Illinois by the Lawyers Network Magazine (2011); President of Madison County Bar Association (1996-1997); Alton/Wood River Bar Association President (2011) and Tri-City Bar Association President (1985-1986).

The firm is located in Alton at 500 6th Street and will remain at that location as Gori Julian & Associates, effective Sept. 5, 2017.

“Gori Julian & Associates has a great reputation not only as a leading law firm but also for the many great things they do to support Madison County and the Metro-East at large,” said John Hopkins. “I’m proud to be affiliated with such a highly respected firm and will continue to provide the same great legal service to clients in need of our help and advocacy.”

About Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. In addition, the firm strongly supports the community, giving more than $3 million back in the form of sponsorships and donations to more than 150 organizations locally as well as the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www. gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

