EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced it will collect donations for Hurricane Harvey victims now through Sept. 20 at its main office, located at 156 N. Main Street in downtown Edwardsville.

Requested donations include household items such as: cots & air mattresses, non-perishable foods, respiratory masks, diapers, baby formula, bath towels (like new), bed linens (like new), toiletry items, toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water, heavy duty trash bags, rubber gloves, laundry detergent, dish detergent, plastic totes with lids, five gallon buckets with lids, packing tape, duct tape, bleach, borax, disinfectants, carpet cleaner, degreasers, mold removal products, permanent markers. Clothing, toys and games are not being collected as a part of this effort.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The team at Gori Julian & Associates initiated this effort because we wanted to do something to show our support for the many clients and colleagues we have in the Houston area,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. “This is a very difficult time for many families in Texas so we want to show them that people throughout the country care and are doing what they can to help them recover.”

For more information about the collection effort, please call Lindy Heigert at (618) 659-9833.

About Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

More like this: