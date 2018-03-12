Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced that Samira Khazaeli has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as an attorney. Khazaeli will be working at the Edwardsville office of Gori Julian & Associates.

Khazaeli received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois where she received her bachelor of science degree in advertising. She later attended school at Washington University School of Law. Throughout her time in law school, Ms. Khazaeli clerked for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in the Traffic/Misdemeanor Division and the Juvenile Abuse and Neglect Division.

After graduating from Washington University, Ms. Khazaeli worked as a prosecutor for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. During her time as a prosecutor, she prosecuted cases involving crimes against children in the Children’s Justice Division.

At Gori Julian & Associates, Ms. Khazaeli will be working on behalf of injured plaintiffs in mass tort litigation.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, Alton, Ill., New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

