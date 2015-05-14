Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., today announced the addition of Bradley J. Evetts as an attorney.

Evetts, a native of Granite City, Ill, graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2012 with a focus on health law. Prior to his time at SIU School of Law, Evetts graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2007 with a degree in political science.

Article continues after sponsor message

While in law school, Evetts served as an assistant editor to the Journal of Legal Medicine and published works in Legal Medicine Perspectives. He was chosen as one of the first students to participate in the school's Health Law Semester in Practice Program. In that program, he worked with the Illinois Department on Aging with the mission of eliminating issues facing seniors such as elder abuse and the financial exploitation of senior

citizens.

Evetts joins Gori Julian & Associates' team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases and personal injury litigation. While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more. At Gori Julian & Associates, Evetts uses his experience and knowledge of health law in asbestos litigation.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

More like this: