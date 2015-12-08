EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates is committed to making sure less-fortunate children have appropriate footwear as frigid temperatures approach. As part of a Riverbend Area shoe drive, the Edwardsville-based law firm partnered with All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes for its annual shoe drive by donating $5,000 to help them reach their annual goal.

All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes works with schools where children in need of new shoes are selected and bused to the Alton Square Mall. While there, volunteers measure the children’s feet, help them select a pair of shoes and socks and then help fit them before sending them on their way with new footwear for the colder temperatures.

“Gori Julian is pleased to be a part of this very important shoe drive that has a significant impact on our area’s families during the holidays,” said Randy Gori, founding partner at Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. “We want all area families to be safe this winter. Here at Gori Julian, we believe in being an active member of our community, and this was another great way for us to get involved and give back. It’s all about giving back to families and our community.”

All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes expanded this year to include 25 schools and more than 700 children, and continues to grow. For more information about the program, or to donate to the program, contact them at b.chapel@agcshs.org or visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/solesforkids/.

